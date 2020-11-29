Omni Partners LLP Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 497,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at about $6,024,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000.

ACTCU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,057. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

