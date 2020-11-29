Omni Partners LLP Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 452,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,513,000.

OTCMKTS:STWOU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. 53,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,220. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

