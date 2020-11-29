Omni Partners LLP Makes New $22 Million Investment in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 325,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,000. CoreLogic makes up about 1.6% of Omni Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 346,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,574. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

