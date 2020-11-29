Omni Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO)

Omni Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,790 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP owned about 3.61% of Healthcare Merger worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Merger by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 280,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

In related news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of Healthcare Merger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,280,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41,483 shares of Healthcare Merger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $418,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 58,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,330. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27.

About Healthcare Merger

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

