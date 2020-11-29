Omni Partners LLP Invests $4.80 Million in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 493,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,000. Omni Partners LLP owned 1.14% of East Resources Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,964,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,325,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,513,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ERES stock remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.00.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.