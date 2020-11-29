Omni Partners LLP Invests $3.33 Million in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 333,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCAPU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

