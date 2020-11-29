Omni Partners LLP Invests $3.15 Million in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 292,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

Separately, Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.37. 404,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,036. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

