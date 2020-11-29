Omni Partners LLP Invests $2.90 Million in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 278,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Omni Partners LLP owned approximately 0.97% of CF Finance Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFA remained flat at $$10.55 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,183. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $242,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 104,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,734 in the last 90 days. 21.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Finance Acquisition Profile

Provides asset management and investment advisory services

