Omni Partners LLP Increases Stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,015 shares during the period. Navistar International accounts for about 1.7% of Omni Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Omni Partners LLP owned 0.54% of Navistar International worth $23,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAV. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter worth $34,765,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter valued at $6,201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,495 shares during the period. Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter valued at $3,206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter valued at $3,200,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,933. Navistar International Co. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -489.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.