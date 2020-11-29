Omni Partners LLP Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners LLP owned about 2.49% of GigCapital2 worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,548. GigCapital2, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

GigCapital2, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

