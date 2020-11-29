Omni Partners LLP Buys New Position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 506,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. Omni Partners LLP owned 3.52% of Malacca Straits Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000.

NASDAQ MLAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 5,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,351. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

