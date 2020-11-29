Omni Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 401,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THCB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tuscan by 147.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tuscan by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Tuscan by 812.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 841,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 749,350 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tuscan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Tuscan by 108.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,912,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,167 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuscan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THCB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. 15,761,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,053. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.