Omni Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 527,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,000. Omni Partners LLP owned about 2.03% of Netfin Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFIN. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Netfin Acquisition by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Netfin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netfin Acquisition by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 172,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFIN remained flat at $$11.40 during midday trading on Friday. 1,036,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,651. Netfin Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Netfin Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Netfin Acquisition Profile

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial, online, and mobile banking and payments; trade finance; and telecommunications.

