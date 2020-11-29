OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

OERLF opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

