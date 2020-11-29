NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.23.
Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.
In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,815 shares of company stock worth $4,319,708 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,905. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $161.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of -299.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Article: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.