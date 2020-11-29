NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,815 shares of company stock worth $4,319,708 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,905. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $161.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of -299.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

