Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Walmart by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $151.60 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

