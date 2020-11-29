Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $299.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,720. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $301.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

