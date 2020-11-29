Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,435 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

