Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 265,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 9,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $338.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

