Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,724 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,724 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 12.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.