Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $21.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,793.19. The company had a trading volume of 884,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,149. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,818.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,662.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,528.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.