Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,669 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 352,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 56.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 385,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,611,004 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.20. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.