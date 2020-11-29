Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 40,502 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,502 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,813. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

