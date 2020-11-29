Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,171. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.