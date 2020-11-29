Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,292 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.8% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $631,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,466 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,773 shares of company stock worth $13,600,558 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Shares of ABT opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

