Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $224.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

