Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $9,108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 23,145 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $212.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

