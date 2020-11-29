Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.66 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.1% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $164.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

