Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 269.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 4,664,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

