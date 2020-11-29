Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,013 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $129,419,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.70 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

