Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Decreased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $306.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.47. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

