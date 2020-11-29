Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after buying an additional 3,501,094 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,937,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $96.14 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,497,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,060 shares of company stock worth $5,035,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.84.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

