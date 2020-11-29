Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $89.84 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,060 shares of company stock worth $5,035,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.14. 588,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

