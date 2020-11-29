Norddeutsche Landesbank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Norddeutsche Landesbank restated their hold rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Siemens Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SMEGF opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, bundles, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

