Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4569 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Norbord stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. Norbord has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norbord will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

