nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on nLIGHT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.57.

nLIGHT stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $325,864.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $577,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth $379,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 42.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 137,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

