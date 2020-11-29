Nima Kelly Sells 349 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,240.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50.

On Thursday, October 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $279,528.34.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $51,286.99.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $17,114.93.

On Monday, August 31st, Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $380,450.00.

GDDY stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 59.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $158,426,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,306,000 after purchasing an additional 604,444 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.