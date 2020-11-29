Nicholas R. Farrell Sells 1,437 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HI stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

HI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 41.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 489,804 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 240,056 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,569,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 155,169 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.