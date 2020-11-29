NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $16,083,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 36,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $643,754.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

