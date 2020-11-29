Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Nelnet has raised its dividend by 48.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NNI stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.66. Nelnet has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $73.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 72.70 and a current ratio of 72.70.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. Nelnet had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

