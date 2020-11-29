NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBTB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

