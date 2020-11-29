Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post sales of $282.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.20 million. Navient posted sales of $294.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.10 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Navient by 34.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Navient by 24.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Navient has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.