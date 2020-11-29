NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWG. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.13.

NWG opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.40.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Equities analysts expect that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 228.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

