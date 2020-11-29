Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $231,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,465 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $179.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average of $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $181.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

