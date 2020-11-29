Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $215,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,239,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,046,000 after purchasing an additional 242,896 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.69. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.