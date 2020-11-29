Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 442 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $242,656,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 723,387 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.91.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $365.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.91 and a 200 day moving average of $322.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

