Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 298 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

