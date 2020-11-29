Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBA opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

