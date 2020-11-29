Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 370 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,952.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

