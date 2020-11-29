Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $212,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.82 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

